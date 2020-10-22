Motions for dismissal and gag order continued in Tianna Arata case

October 22, 2020

By CCN STAFF

While supporters of four Black Lives Matter protesters chanted for the judge to dismiss their cases, San Luis Obispo County Court Judge Mathew Guerrero continued the hearing on a motion to dismiss and a motion for a gag order because of issues with the filings.

Both the CHP and the California Attorney General questioned the timeliness of a motion for a gag order to bar CHP and SLO police personnel from discussing the case. In addition, Tianna Arrata’s attorney Patrick Fisher’s motion to dismiss the case was not properly served on the CHP or the city.

After the four plaintiffs agreed to wave time for a speedy trial, Guerrero set a continuation of the hearing for Dec. 3.

Arata is currently facing 13 misdemeanor charges for her actions on July 21, when she allegedly led approximately 300 protesters onto Highway 101, blocking all lanes in both directions for nearly an hour. Arata is facing one count of unlawful assembly, one count of disturbing the peace, six counts of obstruction of a thoroughfare and five counts of false imprisonment.

Last week, prosecutors filed four misdemeanor charges against Marcus Montgomery, 24, including false imprisonment, obstructing the free movement of any person in a public place, and resisting or delaying a police officer. Also, Joshua Powell, 23, is charged with obstructing or delaying an officer and Amman Asfaw, 22, is charged with false imprisonment.

Guerrero said that even though he is being transferred to family court in January, he will stay with the case.

Outside, protesters morphed from asking the judge to dismiss charges and the district attorney to dismiss the case, to promoting SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon’s reelection while criticizing her opponent and District Attorney Dan Dow.

Several speakers, including Rita Casaverde, the chair of the SLO County Democratic Party Central Committee, cursed as they asked the protesters to vote against local Republicans.

Casaverde referred to Dow as “b***h ass prima dona,” while another speaker mentioned Dow’s genitalia.

“This system is already f**ked up enough as it is, the unnamed male speaker said. “We don’t need someone to come along and stick his little dick in it, and bust a nut, and try to make it work.”

Shortly afterwards, a speaker sang a rap song while some of the protesters began dancing.

