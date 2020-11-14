Coronavirus cases climbing at Atascadero State Hospital

November 13, 2020

There are now more than 90 patients and staffers who have tested positive for the coronavirus at Atascadero State Hospital (ASH), with 42 in the past 14 days, according to the California Department of State Hospitals.

In the latest outbreak, 21 patients and 21 staffers have tested positive for the virus. Since March, 92 employees and patients have contracted the coronavirus. None have died.

ASH is one of several state hospitals experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, patients infected and those experiencing symptoms are placed in quarantine.

As Cal Poly and ASH experience outbreaks, it is likely San Luis Obispo County will be placed in a more restrictive tier in the next week or two.

