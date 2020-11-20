Curfew or not, fall has arrived in SLO County

November 20, 2020

PHOTOS by RICHARD BASTIAN

With frost on the leaves, turkeys scavenge for acorns oblivious to the impending Thanksgiving feast. On a drive through San Luis Obispo County, photographer Richard Bastian snapped pictures that remind us of the beauty during these troubling times.

Turkeys escaping before Thanksgiving

A white barn off Vineyard Drive in Templeton

Turkeys congregate in Atascadero

A vineyard in rural Templeton

A bridge leads to wine tasting at Halter Ranch

A lone tree in North County

