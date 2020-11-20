Curfew or not, fall has arrived in SLO County
November 20, 2020
PHOTOS by RICHARD BASTIAN
With frost on the leaves, turkeys scavenge for acorns oblivious to the impending Thanksgiving feast. On a drive through San Luis Obispo County, photographer Richard Bastian snapped pictures that remind us of the beauty during these troubling times.
Turkeys escaping before Thanksgiving
A white barn off Vineyard Drive in Templeton
Turkeys congregate in Atascadero
A vineyard in rural Templeton
A bridge leads to wine tasting at Halter Ranch
A lone tree in North County
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines