Firefighters extinguish blaze at Wendy’s in Paso Robles
November 17, 2020
Paso Robles firefighters extinguished a blaze at the Wendy’s restaurant on Niblick Road Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 6 a.m., a 911 caller reported smoke coming from the restaurant. Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning in the roof of the building.
A total of 18 firefighters quickly put out the blaze.
Th restaurant suffered minor damage, and is cleared to reopen on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
