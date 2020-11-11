Raging fire destroys home in Paso Robles
November 11, 2020
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire destroyed a single-family home in Paso Robles early Wednesday morning.
A 911 caller reported the blaze at a home at 517 Sims Ave at approximately 1:35 a.m. Three people managed to escape the house and were later evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to the Paso Robles Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived and found the house fully engulfed in flames, with the blaze threatening multiple adjacent structures. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the one home, but could not salvage the house.
Paso Robles firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from Cal Fire, as well as Camp Roberts, San Miguel, Templeton and Atascadero firefighters. A total of 32 firefighters responded to the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines