San Luis Obispo DUI checkpoint nets two citations, no arrests
June 1, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo Police Department contacted 593 drivers during a DUI checkpoint on Friday night. While no drivers were arrested, officers cited two people for driving without a valid license.
Held in the 900 block of Marsh Street, the checkpoint took place between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Police did not make any DUI arrests.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Tax Fund Grant Program.
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