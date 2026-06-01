San Luis Obispo DUI checkpoint nets two citations, no arrests

June 1, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department contacted 593 drivers during a DUI checkpoint on Friday night. While no drivers were arrested, officers cited two people for driving without a valid license.

Held in the 900 block of Marsh Street, the checkpoint took place between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Police did not make any DUI arrests.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Tax Fund Grant Program.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...