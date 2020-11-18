SLO police searching for a woman, stolen gun
November 17, 2020
By CCN STAFF
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a woman who may have a stolen firearm, according to a Facebook post.
The grey haired woman was last seen at Starbucks on Broad Street on Monday at 2 p.m. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call the police department at (805) 781-7312.
