SLO police searching for a woman, stolen gun

November 17, 2020

By CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a woman who may have a stolen firearm, according to a Facebook post.

The grey haired woman was last seen at Starbucks on Broad Street on Monday at 2 p.m. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call the police department at (805) 781-7312.


Leave a Reply

hotdog

Has Chief Cantrell come back in a role reversal, instead of losing guns now stealing them?


11/17/2020 10:06 pm
blackjack

She’d be a lot easier to identify if the government hadn’t mandated her to cover up her face –


11/17/2020 9:26 pm
mkaney

Darn, this one didn’t wind up with as much intrigue as I was hoping. It seemed like there might be another potential lost gun picked up in a public place. I doubt they’d handle like last time though with their fake “transparency” lol.


11/17/2020 9:11 pm
NorthCountyLady

Did a police officer leave their gun in the bathroom of Starbucks?


11/17/2020 8:56 pm
