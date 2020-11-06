Spike in coronavirus cases linked to college age residents of SLO

November 5, 2020

By CCN STAFF

New coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County reached the highest daily total since early August, with 74 people testing positive for the virus on Thursday, a large number of whom attend Cal Poly.

Of the 74 new coronavirus cases, 55 of those infected are between the ages of 18 and 29-years-old. In addition, 37 are residents of SLO and seven live on the Cal Poly campus.

The increase comes less than a week after some students attended Halloween themed functions.

“We want to move forward, not backward and we can turn this around before it negatively impacts the entire county,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Young adults: You know what you need to do. Wear your face covering, avoid social gatherings with people outside of your social bubble, stay home if you’re sick, and get tested.”

During the past nine days, SLO County reported 256 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 95 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 47 and Atascadero with 27.

Of the 4,496 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 4,185 individuals have recovered, and 33 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 10 people in the hospital — three in the intensive care unit, and 268 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,127

San Luis Obispo — 910

Atascadero — 429

Nipomo — 370

CMC inmates — 294

Arroyo Grande — 242

Grover Beach — 173

San Miguel — 150

Templeton — 153

Oceano — 143

Cal Poly residents — 69

Pismo Beach — 69

Morro Bay — 69

Los Osos — 66

Shandon — 58

Cambria — 36

Santa Margarita — 35

Creston — 26

Cayucos — 19

Avila Beach — 10

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 18

As of Tuesday evening, there have been 958,878 positive cases, and 17,864 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 9,919,522 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 240,953 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 49,018,297 cases with 1,239,410 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...