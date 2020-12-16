California orders 5,000 body bags and refrigeration trucks on standby

December 16, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the state had ordered 5,000 more body bags and placed dozens of refrigerated trucks on standby as the state set a record for daily deaths from the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, 290 people in California died from the coronavirus. The seven day average daily death toll went from 41 on Nov. 15 to 173 on Dec. 15.

The 5,000 newly purchased body bags are being distributed primarily to Los Angeles and San Diego counties. As of Tuesday evening, 8,431 individuals in Los Angelos County have died from the coronavirus and 1,194 in San Diego County.

In addition, the state has placed dozens of refrigerated storage units on standby.

“This is a deadly disease, and we need to be mindful of where we are,” Newsom said. “We are not at the finish line yet.”

