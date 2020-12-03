Californians facing stay-at-home orders as coronavirus cases surge

December 2, 2020

California set a record of 18,462 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, making it likely Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon intact a stay-at-home order for all counties in the purple tier, including San Luis Obispo County.

On Monday, Newsom said new orders would be released in the next couple days.

“If these trends continue we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic action,” Newsom said. “If these trends continue, the potential for a stay-at-home order for those areas in the purple is more in line with the stay-at-home order that folks were familiar with at the beginning of the year.”

In San Luis Obispo County, the daily case rate has started to decrease. Even so, the state requires the numbers to fall under 8% for two weeks before a county can move back into the less restrictive red tier.

During the past eight days, SLO County reported 493 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 135 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 86 and Nipomo with 42.

Of the 6,378 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 5,527 individuals have recovered, and 38 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 13 people in the hospital — one in the intensive care unit, and 794 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,552

San Luis Obispo — 1,497

Atascadero — 559

Nipomo — 462

CMC inmates — 295

Arroyo Grande — 372

Cal Poly residents — 251

San Miguel — 212

Grover Beach — 201

Templeton — 190

Oceano — 173

Morro Bay — 104

Los Osos — 115

Pismo Beach — 96

Shandon — 63

Santa Margarita — 50

Cambria — 42

Creston — 32

Ash-patients — 24

Cayucos — 25

Avila Beach — 12

San Simeon — 7

Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 27

As of Wednesday evening, there have been 1,269,389 positive cases, and 19,433 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 14,313,941 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 279,865 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 64,844,711 cases with 1,499,346 dead.

