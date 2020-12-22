CHP identifies Paso Robles woman killed in crash near Buellton

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Highway Patrol has identified Nicole Grantham, 31, of Paso Robles as the motorcyclist who died after colliding with a vehicle on Highway 101 near Buellton on Saturday.

Shortly before noon, Grantham was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 101 south of Jonata Park Road while Leslie Leaney, 73, of Santa Maria was driving a Volkswagen eastbound on Jonata Park Road, where it intersects with the highway.

Leaney crossed southbound traffic and stopped within the center median prior to entering northbound Highway 101. Leaney then turned onto the highway and crossed from lane one to lane two, directly in Grantham’s path. Grantham’s motorcycle hit the rear of the Volkswagen.

Following the collision, Grantham was airlifted in critical condition to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Grantham died of her injuries at the hospital.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the collision. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

