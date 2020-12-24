Former Cal Fire SLO captain arrested for sexual battery

December 24, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a former local Cal Fire captain earlier this month for sexual battery.

James Peter Thomas, 56, recently retired from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department. It is unclear whether he retired before or after his Dec. 14 arrest.

On Dec. 9, a person reported a sexual assault to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives conducted an investigation, arrested Thomas and booked him in the SLO County Jail.

Thomas has since been released from custody.

Sheriff’s officials are recommending the SLO County District Attorney’s Office charge Thomas with a single count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

In 2019, Thomas received $217,732 in total pay and benefits from the state, according to Transparent California.

