Former Cal Fire SLO captain arrested for sexual battery

December 24, 2020

James Peter Thomas

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a former local Cal Fire captain earlier this month for sexual battery.

James Peter Thomas, 56, recently retired from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department. It is unclear whether he retired before or after his Dec. 14 arrest.

On Dec. 9, a person reported a sexual assault to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives conducted an investigation, arrested Thomas and booked him in the SLO County Jail.

Thomas has since been released from custody.

Sheriff’s officials are recommending the SLO County District Attorney’s Office charge Thomas with a single count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

In 2019, Thomas received $217,732 in total pay and benefits from the state, according to Transparent California.


IDBOUND

Somebody wants a chunk of his retirement nest egg …The misdemeanor charge is just the pre-civil judgement guarantee of a financial score … If he wasn’t part of the Gov club he’d be facing at least one felony and have to register as a sex offender , but the penal action will be swept under the rug


12/24/2020 6:48 pm
﻿