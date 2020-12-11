Front Page  »  

Judge disqualifies SLO County district attorney for political reasons

December 11, 2020

Tianna Arata outside courthouse, photo by Richard Bastian

By KAREN VELIE

The court disqualified the entire San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office on Friday from prosecuting seven Black Lives Matter defendants charged with crimes allegedly committed during a July protest. Instead, the California Attorney General’s Office will take over the prosecution.

SLO County Superior Court Judge Matt Guerrero ruled the District Attorney’s Office has a clear conflict of interest based on the wording of an email District Attorney Dan Dow and his wife sent supporters seeking donations. The email asks Dow’s supporters to help him lead the fight against the “wacky defund the police movement and anarchist groups that are trying to undermine the rule of law and public safety in our community.”

Based on the small number of prosecutors in Dow’s office, approximately 40, Guerrero ruled they were all compromised, while tears fell from defendant Tianna Arata’s eyes.

On Thursday, defense attorneys argued that Dow’s personal political opinions jeopardize the seven defendant’s rights to a fair trial. The dependents include Arata, Robert Lastra, Sam Grocott, Jerad Hill, Marcus Montgomery, Joshua Powell and Amman Asfaw.

In opposition, Deputy Attorney General Zee Rodriguez argued against the disqualification noting the defense is required to show an actual conflict of interest and not a perceived conflict. In addition, the defendants failed to follow statutory requirements, such as proving affidavits and not relying on unsupported allegations, she said.

It is not yet known if prosecutors plan to object to the ruling.

Patrick Fisher and Tianna Arata walking to the courthouse, photo by Richard Bastian

Judge Guerrero split the baby on the motion to compel discovery, noting that the defendants already had most of the discovery they had requested. He then ordered prosecutors to provide correspondence between law enforcement and prosecutors and for forms reflecting cases referred for prosecution for black clients over the past 20 years, which they had requested to show systemic racism in local law enforcement.

Judge Guerrero denied the defendant’s motions for a gag order and to drop the cases based on the defense attorney’s failures to meet statutory requirements. He then accepted not guilty pleas from all of the defendants.


Loading...
Related:


16
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Adam Trask

Great photo Mr. Bastian (top). It is not only a great view of a lady with obvious confidence—the eyes tell you everything, but also technically proficient, with the three masked women all in a row, chronicling the reality of a nation dealing with a highly infectious disease.


I look forward to more of your photos.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
12/11/2020 3:05 pm
jdchem

Infectious disease? That is some awfully strong rhetoric for their cause.


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
12/11/2020 3:28 pm
Adam Trask

I have no opinion on their cause. I was simply reacting to the stark image of people wearing masks. Masks are a sign of the times. That’s all I was commenting on. I strictly judged the photos, without reading the text. Photos tell me so much more, in most cases.


Vote Up-4Vote Down 
12/11/2020 3:59 pm
slo-to-load

I hope the CA Attorney General continues to prosecute this case, because crimes were definitely committed here, especially the person that assaulted a police officer. But honestly, Dow brought this on himself with his foolish decision to send that email. What was he thinking? He’s not even up for re-election for another 1.5 years – why is he sending out fund raising emails at the time like this?? If all these politicians worried less about raising money and getting reelected and more about actually doing the job the voters elected them to do, we would all be far better off!


Vote Up30Vote Down 
12/11/2020 2:42 pm
ghostpepper

agreed.. I hope people don’t take the wrong message from this. This action does not say that she didn’t do anything wrong or that the charges are false, it is just acknowledging that the DA, by his own actions unrelated to the actions being charged against, undermined his office’s ability to push this to a conclusion without obvious bias.


sigh.. here’s to hoping the issue doesn’t get lost in the shuffle or buried and forgotten in the transfer to the AG and gets handled properly!


Vote Up3Vote Down 
12/11/2020 3:47 pm
1 2
﻿