More than 4,000 Cal Poly students moving back to the campus

December 18, 2020

Despite requests from Cal Poly faculty and staff to have students learn remotely until the current outbreak of coronavirus is under control, university administrators are moving approximately 4,500 students into campus housing during the first week of January.

Since July 8, 241 students residing on campus and 514 students living off campus tested positive for the virus through Campus Health and Wellbeing. Shortly after multiple students gathered at Halloween parties, cases in San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly surged, throwing the county back into the more restrictive purple tier.

Even so, campus administrators argue that university staff can better regulate student behavior by having students return to campus. The administration has set stricter standards including requiring coronavirus testing twice a week for all students, including those attending school remotely.

“Given that cases increased dramatically in November…, any student who fails to test at the prescribed frequency is a potential detriment to the public health of our campus, city and county,” Armstrong wrote in a campus-wide email.

