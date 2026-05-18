Crews rescue two people trapped in high tide by Isla Vista

May 18, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Crews rescued two individuals who became trapped along the Isla Vista shoreline on Sunday.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller reported the need for a water rescue by the 6700 block of Del Playa in Isla Vista. Crews arrived at the scene and determined two individuals were trapped against the rocks after rising tides cut off access along the shoreline, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters deployed a high-angle rope rescue system as a boat launched from Goleta Beach. Crews also used a drone to assist crews with locating and monitoring the victims.

Rescue workers hoisted both patients to safety. Both individuals sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Coast Guard personnel also came out to the scene, but upon arrival, they were no longer needed.

Fire officials ask the public to use caution near coastal cliffs and shoreline areas during elevated surf and changing tide conditions.

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