San Luis Obispo police snag three alleged car burglars

December 31, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officers arrest three Fresno County residents who allegedly broke into a pair of vehicles in San Luis Obispo earlier this week, snatched an individual’s purse and promptly used a stolen credit card at a local business.

Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, video cameras caught multiple suspects breaking a car window at the Rose Garden Inn, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Later Tuesday morning, police received a report of a second car break-in that occurred in the parking lot for the Fernandez Road trailhead.

Investigators used surveillance footage from the Rose Garden Inn burglary, which showed the suspects’ vehicle, to launch a search for the car. Police tracked the car to the 800 block of N. Fourth Street in Pismo Beach.

Police found David Jimenez, 33, and Christopher Padilla, 36, sitting inside the car. Officers found the third suspect, 24-year-old Jasmine Hernandez, at a nearby location.

Along with the suspects, officers located evidence from both burglaries and the credit card fraud, police said.

Officers arrested Jimenez on charges of burglary and violating parole; Padilla for burglary; and Hernandez on an unrelated parole warrant and booked them in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Jimenez and Hernandez remain in jail with their bail set at $50,000 and $100,000 respectively. As of Thursday morning, Padilla is not listed as being in custody.

An investigation into the case is ongoing and each of the suspects are expected to face additional charges. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact the SLO Police Department at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Loading...