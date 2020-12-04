Front Page  »  

Second person killed Thursday on Highway 101 in SLO County

December 3, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vehicle collided with a bicyclist on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande Thursday afternoon, marking the second fatal crash of the day on the highway in San Luis Obispo County.

The driver struck the bicyclist at approximately 2:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of Grand Avenue, according to the CHP. The bicyclist reportedly rode into traffic while trying to cross the southbound lanes.

On Thursday morning, a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo amid dense fog. That collision occurred at about 6 a.m. on the northbound Lanes adjacent to the Prado Road offramp.


Laughlines

My work took me on the 101 South today, and I saw the first responders with the yellow tarp over the body. There was a well-worn backpack about three meters south of the body, and based on the other information in this article, I’m thinking that this was a homeless person on the freeway. I’ve been seeing more of them along the roadways lately. We have to get a handle on the homeless situation, and that’s going to have to involve involuntary detention. It’s not humane to allow people to live like this. They need to be involuntarily committed, detoxed, cleaned up and case managed until they can reintegrate to some extent. Time to break up the Homeless-Industrial Complex which perpetuates the status quo in order to keep the grant money grift going. Shame on us.


12/03/2020 8:05 pm
