Masked man robs Paso Robles Golden 1 Credit Union
January 19, 2021
Paso Robles police are investigating the Tuesday robbery of the Golden 1 Credit Union on the corner of Niblick and River roads.
At about 3 p.m., a man donning a dark colored face mask and a tan colored jacket with brown checkers robbed the bank. The robber fled with less than $700, headed towards the Salinas riverbed.
Officers discovered some evidence of the robbery along the riverbed. CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.
