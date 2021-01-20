Masked man robs Paso Robles Golden 1 Credit Union

Paso Robles police are investigating the Tuesday robbery of the Golden 1 Credit Union on the corner of Niblick and River roads.

At about 3 p.m., a man donning a dark colored face mask and a tan colored jacket with brown checkers robbed the bank. The robber fled with less than $700, headed towards the Salinas riverbed.

Officers discovered some evidence of the robbery along the riverbed. CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

