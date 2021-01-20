Front Page  »  

Paso Robles police release images of Golden 1 Credit Union robber

January 20, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police have released surveillance images of the man who robbed a Golden 1 Credit Union on Tuesday.

At about 3 p.m., a man donning a hat, dark colored face mask and a tan colored jacket with brown checkers entered the Golden 1 Credit Union on the corner of Niblick and River roads. The suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The teller handed over less than $700 as another bank employee activated a silent alarm. The robber took the money and fled by foot into the Salinas Riverbed.

Detectives are actively investigating the case. Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
shelworth

And these pictures help us how exactly?


01/20/2021 1:38 pm
Godless Heathen

Here’s what the picture reveals: Color of hat, general idea of logo design on hat, color and type of clothing, approximate height and weight ,fairly good guess of his age. It’s a start and it’s a lot better than nothing. His picture is now public which more than likely increases the chance that he will be caught sooner than later. Police are trained to work every angle they can inorder to apprehend suspects. It’s their profession.


01/20/2021 6:40 pm
