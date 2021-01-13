Morro Bay police capture serial burglars

January 13, 2021

Morro Bay police arrested a couple last week who allegedly burglarized multiple vehicles and businesses in San Luis Obispo County.

The burglary spree first attracted the attention of law enforcement on Dec. 8 when a Morro Bay visitor reported their locked vehicle had been broken into and a purse with multiple credit cards was stolen. The thieves then used the cards for purchases in Morro Bay and Arroyo Grande.

Investigators viewed video surveillance from businesses where the cards were used, to determine a maroon Dodge Caravan was linked to the theft. Investigators then tied Christopher and Lindsay Nunes, both 34 years old, to the burglary. The couple was wanted on burglary charges out of Colusa, Calif.

On Jan. 4, a caller reported a man traveling in a maroon Dodge Caravan was shattering the windows of multiple cars using bolt cutters.

A day later, officers spotted a maroon Dodge Caravan and two subjects coming and going from the Motel 6 in Morro Bay. Officers apprehended Lindsay Nunes while Christopher Nunes fled police in the vehicle.

While searching the couple’s hotel room, officers found multiple items of stolen property. Officers arrested Lindsay Nunes and booked her into the San Luis Obispo County jail on multiple felony charges and a warrant was issued for Christopher Nunes’ arrest. Lindsay Nunes was released shortly afterwards.

On Jan. 6, an Atascadero police officer spotted Christopher Ryan Nunes driving the maroon Dodge Caravan. After pulling over the vehicle, Christopher Nunes led officers on a short foot chase into a business.

Morro Bay detective responded to the scene and discovered both Christopher and Lindsay were engaged in a commercial burglary spree in Atascadero.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found multiple items of stolen property. Items that could be identified was returned.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

