Deputies seeking the public’s help to solve 2019 murder of Oceano activist

January 13, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Nearly two years after the gruesome murder of an elderly Oceano activist, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a possible witness in the ongoing case.

On Jan. 24, 2019, a neighbor found the body of Larry Bross, 90, inside Bross’ home in the 1400 block of Strand Way. Bross had been stabbed and beaten.

A longtime Oceano resident, Bross had worked as an educator. Since the early 1980s, he had worked to stop vehicles from driving on the Oceano Dunes in front of neighborhoods.

Detectives are now trying to find a man who was observed visiting Bross on Jan. 22, 2019 at about 3 p.m. It is believed the man may have been a friend or acquaintance of Bross, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this individual to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Bross’ killer or killers.

Previously, the sheriff’s after the murder, detectives were searching for a man thought to go by Jimmy who was described as white, in his 30s to 40s, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and bushy dark brown hair.

Loading...