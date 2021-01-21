Coronavirus cases continue to drop in SLO County, vaccine slots opening

January 20, 2021

The average weekly number of new coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo fell by 36.4% in the past seven days, as the county continues to vaccinate seniors 75 and above, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Residents over 75 can book appointments at ReadySLO. While limited appointments this week are currently taken, there will appointments available on Thursday for next week.

With five new deaths during the past two days from COVID-19, there are now 140 confirmed fatalities in SLO County.

Since Monday, 197 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 15,855 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state, which provides more current data than SLO County.

There are 55 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 10 in intensive care units.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 3,163

San Luis Obispo – 2,855

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,192

Atascadero – 1,410

Arroyo Grande – 1,146

Nipomo – 1,136

Grover Beach – 685

Oceano – 552

Templeton – 472

San Miguel – 399

Los Osos – 353

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 324

Morro Bay – 320

Pismo Beach – 254

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 187

Cambria – 133

Shandon – 118

Santa Margarita – 104

Creston – 66

Cayucos – 55

Avila Beach – 26

San Simeon – 13

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 25,405 confirmed coronavirus cases and 243 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 8,858 Santa Barbara — 4,465 Lompoc — 2,621 Orcutt — 1,368 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,078



As of Wednesday evening, there have been 3,078,701 positive cases, and 35,026 deaths in California.

More than 24,998,975 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 451,894 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 97,309,750 cases with 2,083,326 dead.

