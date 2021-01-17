No PG&E blackouts planned for the Central Coast

January 17, 2021

Pacific Gas and Electric management warns of possible blackouts on Monday evening for a portion of customers in five counties, because of the risks of fires, according to PG&E. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties were removed from the list on Sunday morning.

PG&E responds to high wind events that could lead to fires with “public safety power shutoffs.” The utility turns power off to help prevent wildfire.

There are currently five counties included in the warning: Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare. Typically, only part of a county is affected by a blackout, not an entire county.

Loading...