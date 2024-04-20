Santa Maria police arrest suspect 35 years after murder

April 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers on Friday arrested a 57-year-old suspect in a murder that occurred 35 years ago.

On Sept. 18, 1988, investigators believe Aloysius Winthrop James killed 30-year-old Ofelia Sandoval at the Town Center Hotel on the 200 block of North Broadway. At the time, detectives investigated the murder, but the case grew cold.

Officers arrested James, who now lives in Gainesville, Georgia, at his home. He is currently incarcerated at Hall County Jail waiting extradition to Santa Barbara County.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about James’ involvement in this case or other violent or sexual crimes to contact Santa Maria Police Department Detective Nate Craven at (805) 928.3781, ext. 1610 or ncraven@cityofsantamaria.org.

