Male victim shot and wounded in Lompoc

May 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a male victim in Lompoc Tuesday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported the shooting near the intersection of E. Pine Avenue and N. G Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found several individuals there, as well as a male lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers tended to the victim until medics and Lompoc firefighters arrived and began treating him. Emergency personnel stabilized the victim and transported him to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

While at the scene, officers unsuccessfully searched the area looking for suspects. Police located evidence related to the shooting and collected the items. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone who has information about the shooting to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

