San Luis Obispo man killed in crash identified
January 19, 2021
The 83-year-old man killed in a crash on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo last week has been identified as Frederico R. Porter, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 15, Porter was headed northbound in a black Toyota Corolla on Highway 1 near Stenner Creek Road when the vehicle drifted off the roadway, crashed into a large tree and bounced back onto the highway. A pickup truck driven by Craig Curry, 57, of SLO crashed into Porter, pushing the Corolla into a drainage ditch.
First responders pronounced Porter dead at the scene. Curry was uninjured.
CHP officers are investigating the fatal crash.
