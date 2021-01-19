New coronavirus cases drop 27% in SLO County
January 18, 2021
The average weekly number of new coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo fell by 27% in the past seven days, better than the state’s seven day average which is down approximately 10%,according to the California Department of Public Health.
With seven new deaths over the weekend from COVID-19, there are now 135 confirmed deaths in SLO County.
During the past three days, 807 people tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 15,658 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state, which provides more current data than SLO County.
There are 50 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 10 in intensive care units.
Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:
- Paso Robles – 3,091
- San Luis Obispo – 2,796
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,085
- Atascadero – 1,362
- Arroyo Grande – 1,126
- Nipomo – 1,093
- Grover Beach – 671
- Oceano – 534
- Templeton – 459
- San Miguel – 391
- Los Osos – 346
- Morro Bay – 317
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 324
- Pismo Beach – 231
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 186
- Cambria – 125
- Shandon – 116
- Santa Margarita – 103
- Creston – 64
- Cayucos – 55
- Avila Beach – 26
- Shell Beach – 14
- San Simeon – 12
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 24,481 confirmed coronavirus cases and 231 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:
- Santa Maria — 8,615
- Santa Barbara — 4,247
- Lompoc — 2,497
- Orcutt — 1,336
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,076
As of Monday evening, there have been 3,024,082 positive cases, and 33,739 deaths in California.
More than 24,626,376 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 408,620 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 96,009,720 cases with 2,049,348 dead.
