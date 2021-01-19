New coronavirus cases drop 27% in SLO County

January 18, 2021

The average weekly number of new coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo fell by 27% in the past seven days, better than the state’s seven day average which is down approximately 10%,according to the California Department of Public Health.

With seven new deaths over the weekend from COVID-19, there are now 135 confirmed deaths in SLO County.

During the past three days, 807 people tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 15,658 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state, which provides more current data than SLO County.

There are 50 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 10 in intensive care units.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 3,091

San Luis Obispo – 2,796

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,085

Atascadero – 1,362

Arroyo Grande – 1,126

Nipomo – 1,093

Grover Beach – 671

Oceano – 534

Templeton – 459

San Miguel – 391

Los Osos – 346

Morro Bay – 317

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 324

Pismo Beach – 231

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 186

Cambria – 125

Shandon – 116

Santa Margarita – 103

Creston – 64

Cayucos – 55

Avila Beach – 26

Shell Beach – 14

San Simeon – 12

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 24,481 confirmed coronavirus cases and 231 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 8,615 Santa Barbara — 4,247 Lompoc — 2,497 Orcutt — 1,336 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,076



As of Monday evening, there have been 3,024,082 positive cases, and 33,739 deaths in California.

More than 24,626,376 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 408,620 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 96,009,720 cases with 2,049,348 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...