Sierra Vista hospital patient threatens people with a knife

January 8, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center patient armed with a knife allegedly threatened individuals at the San Luis Obispo hospital Friday morning, prompting the facility to go into a lockdown.

Officials placed Sierra Vista on lockdown for about 45 minutes, spanning approximately 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. SLOPD officers arrived at the hospital and arrested the patient with the knife.

No one suffered injuries during the incident.

