SLO County Sheriff’s deputy crashes into tree in Grover Beach
January 5, 2021
A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputy crashed into a tree in front of a Grover Beach home on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after noon, the sheriff’s vehicle hit the tree on Oak Park Boulevard near La Jolla Court. Paramedics are treating the deputy, who is conscious.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles are present, while a CHP helicopter circles above. Further information is not currently available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines