Atascadero woman pleads guilty to embezzlement

February 20, 2021

An Atascadero woman pled guilty to 21 counts of grand theft on Thursday in exchange for a sentence of no more than 10 years and four months in prison.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joy Noel Wilde, the bookkeeper for a Creston construction company, in 2019. The 41-year-old Atascadero resident forged and deposited 63 company checks totaling $957,000 into her own bank accounts.

An investigation into Wilde’s activities began on July 9, 2019 when the owner of G Wiemann reported to the sheriff’s office that his bookkeeper embezzled more than $47,000. Wilde reportedly took a check made out to a vendor for the construction company, altered the check and then deposited it in her personal bank account.

Over the course of the three-month investigation, deputies discovered numerous other company checks that Wilde deposited in her personal accounts.

Wilde is currently in custody in the SLO County Jail with her bail set at $200,000. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16.

