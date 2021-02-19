Front Page  »  

California to give $600 stimulus checks to low earners, immigrants

February 19, 2021

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal with legislators on a plan to issue $600 stimulus checks to low-income state residents, including illegal immigrants. [LA Times]

The “Golden State Stimulus” is expected to be a one-time $600 payment to approximately 5.7 million low-earners in California. The payments would total about $2.3 billion.

Recipients of the stimulus payments would include residents receiving the California earned income tax credit for 2020, which is given to individuals who earn less than $30,000 a year. Also, taxpayers with individual tax identification numbers who did not receive federal stimulus payments and whose income is below $75,000 would be eligible to receive the $600 payments.

Taxpayers who did not receive the federal stimulus and who also qualify for the California earned income tax credit would receive a total of $1,200.

Illegal immigrants who file tax forms would be eligible to receive Golden State Stimulus payments.

The state stimulus plan is expected to be expedited for legislative approval next week. The plan is part of a $9.6 billion economic recovery package that is funded by state taxpayer money, with the exception of federal funds for child care assistance.


Jon Tatro

California isn’t giving shit, hard working tax payers are being robbed to buy votes for idiot Newsome.


02/19/2021 5:59 pm
commonsenseguy

Stick fork in this state and nation. We’re toast. It appears the hardworking, tax paying, LEGAL CITIZENS of this state and nation will be the ones stuck with the burden of paying for this full blown Socialist acts by Newson here in California, and the new/old Socialist Regime in D.C. All things are in place for the implosion that is rapidly coming for this once great nation. ‘The Young Lion of the West” will be no more per Scripture. Correction is coming.


02/19/2021 5:01 pm
isoslo

I thought the state was broke. Bidum’s stimulus plan needs to send billions to CA due to covid cash flow problems.


02/19/2021 4:58 pm
coyote

I thought it was illegal to offer cash for votes. This isn’t Chicago, right?


02/19/2021 4:04 pm
ratherbefishing

Gavin is buying votes to forstall his recall lol


02/19/2021 3:48 pm
Mark

I guess the state is flush with cash after losing $12 billion last year to Unemployment Fraud. It’s the least we can do for illegal immigrants (excuse me, undocumented workers).


02/19/2021 3:29 pm
ml1999

I believe it may be over $30 Billion in lost funds this year.


02/19/2021 4:20 pm
shishkabob141

SIGN THE RECALL!


02/19/2021 3:05 pm
derasmus

Yes, yes!!!


Get rid of this clown and as many Dems as possible.


Put some balance back into this State’s one party rule.


02/19/2021 5:57 pm
