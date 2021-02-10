COVID-19 cases drop in SLO County, almost 40,000 vaccinations given

February 9, 2021

While the number of vaccines administered in San Luis Obispo County increases, daily new cases are on the decline. Residents have received more than 37,000 vaccine doses through the county and CDC partnerships with pharmacies.

Residents over 75 can book appointments at ReadySLO for vaccine centers in Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo. Local health officials are now recommending applicants check in daily.

Next, the county will allow people 65 and older, first responders, teachers, and food and agriculture workers to receive vaccinations.

During the past four days, 321 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 18,788 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 200 have died and 17,359 have recovered.

There are 33 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with six in intensive care units.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 3,693

San Luis Obispo – 3,492

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,372

Atascadero – 1,738

Nipomo – 1,401

Arroyo Grande – 1,325

Grover Beach – 759

Oceano – 639

Templeton – 557

San Miguel – 458

Los Osos – 432

Morro Bay – 380

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 336

Pismo Beach – 298

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 205

Cambria – 165

Shandon – 133

Santa Margarita – 122

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 66

Avila Beach – 26

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 30,206 confirmed coronavirus cases and 348 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 10,292 Santa Barbara — 5,513 Lompoc — 3,154 Orcutt — 1,582 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,079



As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 3,427,315 positive cases, and 44,914 deaths in California.

More than 27,790,985 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 479,408 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 107,377,209 cases with 2,348,702 dead.

