COVID-19 cases drop in SLO County, almost 40,000 vaccinations given
February 9, 2021
While the number of vaccines administered in San Luis Obispo County increases, daily new cases are on the decline. Residents have received more than 37,000 vaccine doses through the county and CDC partnerships with pharmacies.
Residents over 75 can book appointments at ReadySLO for vaccine centers in Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo. Local health officials are now recommending applicants check in daily.
Next, the county will allow people 65 and older, first responders, teachers, and food and agriculture workers to receive vaccinations.
During the past four days, 321 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 18,788 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 200 have died and 17,359 have recovered.
There are 33 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with six in intensive care units.
Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:
- Paso Robles – 3,693
- San Luis Obispo – 3,492
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,372
- Atascadero – 1,738
- Nipomo – 1,401
- Arroyo Grande – 1,325
- Grover Beach – 759
- Oceano – 639
- Templeton – 557
- San Miguel – 458
- Los Osos – 432
- Morro Bay – 380
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 336
- Pismo Beach – 298
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 205
- Cambria – 165
- Shandon – 133
- Santa Margarita – 122
- Creston – 80
- Cayucos – 66
- Avila Beach – 26
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 30,206 confirmed coronavirus cases and 348 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:
- Santa Maria — 10,292
- Santa Barbara — 5,513
- Lompoc — 3,154
- Orcutt — 1,582
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,079
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 3,427,315 positive cases, and 44,914 deaths in California.
More than 27,790,985 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 479,408 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 107,377,209 cases with 2,348,702 dead.
