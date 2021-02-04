Drunk driver crashes into Shandon woman, killing her

February 4, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated wrong-way driver struck and killed 23-year-old Sabrina Lecce of Shandon woman on Highway 101 in Southern Monterey County on Tuesday.



Shortly after 7 p.m., Balthazar Donato, 27, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway near San Ardo south of King City. The driver’s side of Donato’s vehicle crashed into the driver’s side of Lecce’s oncoming car, according to the CHP.

The impact of the collision sent Lecce’s vehicle into an embankment. Lecce died of injuries she sustained in the crash.

A passenger in Lecce’s vehicle, also a 23-year-old Shandon resident, survived with minor injuries.

Donato’s vehicle rolled following the collision and came to a rest in the highway median. Donato sustained moderate injuries. Officers arrested him for DUI.

Loading...