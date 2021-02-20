Fire damages home in Paso Robles

February 20, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A faulty electrical system sparked a fire inside a Paso Robles home Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a 911 caller reported a single-story home located at 242 Pacific Avenue. All occupants of the home managed to safely evacuate, according to the city of Paso Robles.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the blaze burning inside the house. The fire was extending into the attic.

Paso Robles firefighters quickly contained the blaze with help from Cal Fire personnel and Atascadero firefighters. There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire personnel would like to remind residents of the importance of having working smoke detectors in each bedroom.

