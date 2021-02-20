Seven coronavirus deaths reported in SLO County, new cases drop

February 19, 2021

San Luis Obispo County health officials reported seven new deaths today while the number of new cases continues to drop, 33% in the past seven days.

During the past two days, SLO County reported 95 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,340 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 217 have died.

There are 22 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 10 in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,823

San Luis Obispo – 3,631

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,377

Atascadero – 1,794

Nipomo – 1,454

Arroyo Grande – 1,359

Grover Beach – 796

Oceano – 664

Templeton – 575

San Miguel – 472

Los Osos – 438

Morro Bay – 393

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 339

Pismo Beach – 308

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 205

Cambria – 174

Shandon – 136

Santa Margarita – 128

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 26

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 31,334 confirmed coronavirus cases and 392 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 10,587 Santa Barbara — 5,792 Lompoc — 3,272 Orcutt — 1,637 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086



As of Friday evening, there have been 3,504,507 positive cases, and 48,679 deaths in California.

More than 28,603,813 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 507,746 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 111,234,365 cases with 2,462,703 dead.

