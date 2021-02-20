Seven coronavirus deaths reported in SLO County, new cases drop
February 19, 2021
San Luis Obispo County health officials reported seven new deaths today while the number of new cases continues to drop, 33% in the past seven days.
During the past two days, SLO County reported 95 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,340 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 217 have died.
There are 22 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 10 in intensive care units.
Cases by area
- Paso Robles – 3,823
- San Luis Obispo – 3,631
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,377
- Atascadero – 1,794
- Nipomo – 1,454
- Arroyo Grande – 1,359
- Grover Beach – 796
- Oceano – 664
- Templeton – 575
- San Miguel – 472
- Los Osos – 438
- Morro Bay – 393
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 339
- Pismo Beach – 308
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 205
- Cambria – 174
- Shandon – 136
- Santa Margarita – 128
- Creston – 80
- Cayucos – 68
- Avila Beach – 26
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 31,334 confirmed coronavirus cases and 392 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area:
-
- Santa Maria — 10,587
- Santa Barbara — 5,792
- Lompoc — 3,272
- Orcutt — 1,637
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086
As of Friday evening, there have been 3,504,507 positive cases, and 48,679 deaths in California.
More than 28,603,813 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 507,746 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 111,234,365 cases with 2,462,703 dead.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines