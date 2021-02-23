Firefighters rescue climber who fell from 100-foot cliff in Pismo Beach

February 23, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Cal Fire personnel rescued a climber who became stuck on a cliff in Pismo Beach Monday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m., rescue workers located the climber about 30 feet down a 100-foot cliff just north of the Ventana Grill. The rescue team secured the climber and brought the person back to safety.

Port San Luis, State Parks and Pismo Beach personnel assisted the Cal Fire rescue team.

