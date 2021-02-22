Port San Luis commissioner under fire for violating the Brown Act

February 22, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Port San Luis Harbor District Commissioner Bob Vessely is facing a public reprimand at Tuesday’s board meeting for providing confidential documents to a third party in violation of the Brown Act.

After participating in a Feb. 9 closed session board meeting about anticipated litigation regarding an employee issue, Vessely emailed confidential documents to another party though his Port San Luis Harbor District email. In light of the legal breach, district officials are recommending the board vote to reprimand Vessely.

Vessely is married to Susan Devine, who was one of former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill’s legislative aids.

“Commissioner Bob Vessely did willfully and knowingly forward a document, dated December 30,2020, clearly marked Confidential Communication -Personnel Matter and pertaining to confidential personnel matters, to a third party not authorized to receive such documents,” according to the district’s resolution of reprimand. “This action by Commissioner Vessely violated the public trust and the implicit trust of fellow Harbor Commissioners to be ethical in the dealings of Port San Luis Harbor District.”

Staff is asking Vessely to sign one of two formal reprimand options: one in which Vessely agrees to stop violating the Brown Act or the other in which he refuses.

“We hereby reprimand Commissioner Vessely and condemn his actions in this matter as unethical, a breach of the public trust, in violation of district policies, and in violation of applicable law,” according to both of the proposed reprimands.

Loading...