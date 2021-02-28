Rural SLO man accused of domestic violence, attempted kidnapping
February 28, 2021
A man who lives in rural San Luis Obispo is facing domestic violence charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Saturday evening. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after 9 p.m., SLO County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call from the 300 block of Colony Drive and discovered 29-year-old Ivan Bojorquez had already fled the scene.
Deputies searched the area and found Bojorquez’s abandoned vehicle and a backpack containing firearms nearby. Investigators continued searching for the suspect with assistance from an Atascadero Police Department K9 and a CHP helicopter, but could not find Bojorquez.
Early Sunday morning, detectives located and arrested Bojorquez at a residence near his home. Deputies booked Bojorquez into the SLO County Jail on charges of attempted kidnapping, threatening with intent to terrorize, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and preventing a victim from reporting a crime. His bail is set at $50,000.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines