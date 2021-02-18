SLO County increases vaccinations, COVID-19 cases continue to drop
February 17, 2021
San Luis Obispo County health officials are planning to administer 8,300 coronavirus doses next week: 5,100 second doses and 3,200 first doses.
At 9 a.m. on Thursday, residents over 65 can book one of 3,200 appointments available at ReadySLO. First-dose vaccinations are limited to the Cuesta College site, with second doses administered at all three county-operated vaccination clinics.
During the past seven days, new coronavirus cases in SLO County have dropped by 36%, according to the the state.
On Wednesday, SLO County reported 38 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,248 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 210 have died.
There are 23 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with eight in intensive care units.
Cases by area
- Paso Robles – 3,804
- San Luis Obispo – 3,612
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,375
- Atascadero – 1,787
- Nipomo – 1,447
- Arroyo Grande – 1,351
- Grover Beach – 782
- Oceano – 659
- Templeton – 571
- San Miguel – 468
- Los Osos – 437
- Morro Bay – 392
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 339
- Pismo Beach – 308
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 205
- Cambria – 172
- Shandon – 135
- Santa Margarita – 127
- Creston – 80
- Cayucos – 68
- Avila Beach – 26
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 31,067 confirmed coronavirus cases and 381 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area:
- Santa Maria — 10,506
- Santa Barbara — 5,788
- Lompoc — 3,288
- Orcutt — 1,626
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086
As of Wednesday evening, there have been 3,492,045 positive cases, and 47,916 deaths in California.
More than 28,453,526 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 502,544 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 110,435,754 cases with 2,441,044 dead.
