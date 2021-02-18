SLO County increases vaccinations, COVID-19 cases continue to drop

February 17, 2021

San Luis Obispo County health officials are planning to administer 8,300 coronavirus doses next week: 5,100 second doses and 3,200 first doses.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday, residents over 65 can book one of 3,200 appointments available at ReadySLO. First-dose vaccinations are limited to the Cuesta College site, with second doses administered at all three county-operated vaccination clinics.

During the past seven days, new coronavirus cases in SLO County have dropped by 36%, according to the the state.

On Wednesday, SLO County reported 38 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,248 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 210 have died.

There are 23 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with eight in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,804

San Luis Obispo – 3,612

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,375

Atascadero – 1,787

Nipomo – 1,447

Arroyo Grande – 1,351

Grover Beach – 782

Oceano – 659

Templeton – 571

San Miguel – 468

Los Osos – 437

Morro Bay – 392

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 339

Pismo Beach – 308

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 205

Cambria – 172

Shandon – 135

Santa Margarita – 127

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 26

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 31,067 confirmed coronavirus cases and 381 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 10,506 Santa Barbara — 5,788 Lompoc — 3,288 Orcutt — 1,626 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086



As of Wednesday evening, there have been 3,492,045 positive cases, and 47,916 deaths in California.

More than 28,453,526 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 502,544 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 110,435,754 cases with 2,441,044 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...