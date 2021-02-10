Workers find human remains near Atascadero home
February 10, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A contractor doing remodeling work found human remains on the property of an Atascadero home on Tuesday. [KSBY]
It is believed they are likely Native American remains.
Workers dug up the remains on a property on Acacia Road. The contractor reported the discovery to the Atascadero Police Department, which called in an anthropologist who confirmed they were likely Native American remains.
Police say the remains are not considered to be suspicious. The police department handed the case over to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
