California Supreme Court dismantles cash bail for cash-strapped suspects

March 30, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Supreme Court ruled unanimously last week to end cash bail for defendants who cannot afford to pay. [CNN]

Following Thursday’s ruling, courts in California will now be required to to consider an arrestees ability to post bail, and they will be prohibited from detaining the defendant solely because he or she cannot pay the stated amount.

“The common practice of conditioning freedom solely on whether an arrestee can afford bail is unconstitutional,” Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar wrote in the court’s unanimous opinion. “It is one thing to decide that a person should be charged with a crime, but quite another to determine, under our constitutional system, that the person merits detention pending trial on that charge.”

Cuellar stated in the ruling that conditions of release other than posting bail, such as electronic monitoring, regular check-ins with a pretrial case manager, community housing or shelter and drug and alcohol treatment, are often enough.

“When people can obtain their release, they almost always do so,” Cuellar wrote. “The disadvantages to remaining incarcerated pending resolution of criminal charges are immense and profound.”

Last November, California voters rejected a ballot initiative that would have eliminated cash bail and replaced it with a risk assessment system. Voters rejected the initiative, Proposition 25, by a tally of 56.41 percent to 43.59 percent.


Francesca Bolognini

I share a certain amount of concern regarding who might be released. On the other hand, I thoroughly agree that determining a person’s right to freedom based on their financial status is beyond unconstitutional. There is a very concerning trend in our society to evaluate a person’s worth based on their finances. That is horribly unrealistic, allowing those who are being disadvantaged by the very structure of the system to be treated as unworthy of the same respect given to those who have wealth, no matter how it was obtained.


I suggest we can pay a lot more attention to who becomes a judge and insure that they are people who will exercise the best possible judgement as to whom they release and who stays incarcerated until trial. if this is done fairly and well, we may be more “safe” than if someone with evil intent can afford to get out pretrial. Posting bail does not prevent crime.


Oh yes, and please do troll the hell out of this comment. Make sure you also denounce “liberals” (as if I were one) . I wouldn’t want to feel neglected.


03/30/2021 7:26 pm
Adam Trask

Good for California. Other states are sure to follow and this will be a nonissue in a year or two.


03/30/2021 6:25 pm
LameCommenter

Once again, our votes invalidated by a liberal in a robe somewhere. People will likely die with bad guys dancing free in our streets. How do we stop this?


03/30/2021 4:14 pm
Stunned

This is incredulous behavior by the Supreme Court. California no longer has control of anything it seems. You need legal paperwork to travel unless of course you arrive illegally then you’re fine and now this!


-The California Supreme Court ruled unanimously last week to end cash bail for defendants who cannot afford to pay


-California voters REJECTED a ballot initiative that would have eliminated cash bail and replaced it with a risk assessment system. Voters rejected the initiative, Proposition 25, by a tally of 56.41 percent to 43.59 percent.


03/30/2021 1:40 pm
MrYan

Initiatives are not necessarily constitutional. Remember prop 187?


03/30/2021 9:47 pm
