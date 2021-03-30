Paso Robles man arrested for assault following standoff

At about 6 p.m., an hysterical woman called 911, but then the line disconnected. During a callback, the woman could be heard coughing and crying before the call again disconnected.

Officers raced to a residence in the 2400 block of Branch Creek to hear the sounds of a struggle inside, but nobody would answer the door. Fearing the female was in trouble, officers kicked in the door.

They were then met by a female victim, who was suffering from a laceration to the back of her head, and a young child.

The alleged assailant, Ivan Peraltabarrios, barricaded himself in a bathroom. He refused to surrender, telling officers they would have to shoot him, police said. After nearly an hour, Peraltabarrios surrendered.