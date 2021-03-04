Paso Robles police nab alleged graffiti vandals

March 4, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police have identified a pair of California Valley residents who allegedly spray painted graffiti containing cryptic messages on a bus and several locations in Paso Robles.

The graffiti was reportedly discovered on Saturday. A few days later, investigators tracked down Ben Delashmutt and Michell Baranek, both 43. Delashmutt and Baranek admitted to committing the vandalism, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police are recommending the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office file felony vandalism charges against Delashmutt and Baranek. The police department is also thanking citizens who it says helped solved the crime.

According to the Paso Robles Daily News, the graffiti was found on two sides of an old school bus parked near Walmart. Additionally, taggings were found on a Walmart parking spot, on sidewalk at Kennedy Club Fitness and at two locations at Pacific Premier Bank. Each location that Delashmutt and Baranek allegedly tagged is near the intersection of Niblick and South River roads.

