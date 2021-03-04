Front Page  »  

Paso Robles police nab alleged graffiti vandals

March 4, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police have identified a pair of California Valley residents who allegedly spray painted graffiti containing cryptic messages on a bus and several locations in Paso Robles.

The graffiti was reportedly discovered on Saturday. A few days later, investigators tracked down Ben Delashmutt and Michell Baranek, both 43. Delashmutt and Baranek admitted to committing the vandalism, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police are recommending the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office file felony vandalism charges against Delashmutt and Baranek. The police department is also thanking citizens who it says helped solved the crime.

According to the Paso Robles Daily News, the graffiti was found on two sides of an old school bus parked near Walmart. Additionally, taggings were found on a Walmart parking spot, on sidewalk at Kennedy Club Fitness and at two locations at Pacific Premier Bank. Each location that Delashmutt and Baranek allegedly tagged is near the intersection of Niblick and South River roads.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Jon Tatro

Why did these 43 year old assholes do this is the question. The graffiti makes no sense which leads me to believe these middle aged taggers are drug induced idiots.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
03/04/2021 1:52 pm
shelworth

Give them each a toothbrush and a small pot of soapy water….


Vote Up1Vote Down 
03/04/2021 1:08 pm
Messkit

But but but but….it’s ART!


Vote Up5Vote Down 
03/04/2021 11:35 am
Jorge Estrada

Great news! The admitted and or the convicted can cover all costs from A to Z. Money not spent on this nuisance can pave roads and build respect.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
03/04/2021 10:07 am
﻿