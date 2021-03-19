San Luis Obispo County home invasion robbery suspect arrested

March 18, 2021

The man accused of assaulting an elderly woman during a home invasion in rural San Luis Obispo last month was arrested in Virginia Beach earlier today.

On the morning of Feb. 13, Johnny Jesse Roman Jr., 38, allegedly invaded a home on the 1700 block of O’Conner Way and restrained the home owner. Roman allegedly stole cash from the victim before fleeing in the her gold 2006 Chevy Silverado.



Responders transported the victim to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

SLO County Sheriff’s detectives determined Roman was staying at a residence in Virginia Beach, and asked area law enforcement to arrest him.

Roman is currently in custody in Virginia, pending extradition back to California to face charges of robbery, false imprisonment, elder abuse and vehicle theft.

