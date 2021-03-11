Sheriff investigating homicide in Los Olivos

March 11, 2021

BY JOSH FRIEDMAN

A suspicious death involving a body found inside a car in Los Olivos Sunday evening is being investigated as a homicide.

Initially, the incident was thought to have possibly been connected to a car crash. However investigators quickly ruled that out, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., a 911 caller reported a single car crash in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road. Santa Barbara County fire personnel, medics and CHP officers arrived at the scene and quickly determined the vehicle that was the subject of the 911 call had not been involved in a collision.

Responders also determined the lone occupant of the vehicle was dead. Sheriff’s deputies then took over the investigation, closed the roadway and requested help from detectives.

Authorities say the victim was a male who was found in a vehicle along the side of the road. The sheriff’s office is not releasing additional information about the case, other than the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials are asking anyone who has information about the case to leave an anonymous tip by calling (805) 681-4171.

