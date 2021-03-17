SLO County headed towards the COVID-19 orange tier

March 16, 2021

San Luis Obispo County could enter the less restrictive COVID-19 orange tier next week if new case rates do not increase, which would allow more businesses to reopen and increase occupancy for other sectors.

In California’s orange tier, bars can reopen outdoors, wineries and breweries can reopen indoors at 25% occupancy, non-essential offices can bring back employees and most businesses can increase occupancy.

Over the past six days, SLO County reported 149 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 20,115 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 253 have died.

There are nine SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with three in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,978

San Luis Obispo – 3,829

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 1,900

Nipomo – 1,525

Arroyo Grande – 1,417

Grover Beach – 836

Oceano – 682

Templeton – 602

San Miguel – 507

Los Osos – 463

Morro Bay – 412

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 373

Pismo Beach – 326

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 175

Shandon – 139

Santa Margarita – 133

Creston – 84

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 28

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 32,669 confirmed coronavirus cases and 430 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 11,026 Santa Barbara — 6,129 Lompoc — 3,424 Orcutt — 1,723 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,088



As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 3,628,616 positive cases, and 56,143 deaths in California.

More than 30,192,224 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 549,367 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 121,229,797 cases with 2,681,963 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...