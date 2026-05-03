Gas prices soar in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

May 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

As the war in Iran continues, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County soared 23 cents last week to $6.08 a gallon, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased 17 cents to $6.10 last week. Nationally, gas prices rose 35 cents to $4.44 a gallon.

“The national average is $1.12 higher than it was this time last year, as oil prices surge above $100/barrel with no indication of when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen,” according to AAA. “Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years, since late July 2022.”

SLO County currently has the 12th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $6.01 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.57 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $5.65 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.69 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.73 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $5.75 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.75 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $5.75 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $5.75 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.79 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.87

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