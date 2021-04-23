Attorney accuses Ruben Flores of moving Kristin Smart’s remains

A lawsuit for infliction of emotional distress was filed against 80-year-old Rubin Flores on Thursday, alleging he helped move the remains of Kristin Smart from under his Arroyo Grande home in early 2020.

Ruben Flores’ son Paul Flores is accused of murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996. Charged with accessory after the fact, Ruben Flores allegedly helped his son coverup Smart’s murder

In the lawsuit, Smart family attorney James Murphy accuses Rubin Flores, his ex-wife Susan Flores and her boyfriend Mike McConville of moving the body in early Feb. 2020, just days after investigators searched Rubin Flores’ home. They “worked through the night, under the cover of darkness, to remove the remains of Kristin Smart to avoid having those remains at 710 White Court in the event of an additional search of the property,” according to the lawsuit.

Smart’s remains were then scattered in rural San Luis Obispo County, the suit alleges.

The Smart family is seeking general and punitive damages.

