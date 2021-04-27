California losing congressional seat, first time ever

April 27, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

With the state’s population growth stagnating, California will lose a congressional seat for the first time.



On Monday, the United States Census Bureau released the results of the 2020 census apportionment, which will determine the new distribution of seats in the House of Representatives. Following reapportionment, California’s total number of House seats will decrease from 53 to 52.

With a population of 39,538,223, the largest in the nation, California will still have more House seats than any other state. But, California’s population growth fell to a record low rate last year and is on the verge of declining, while states like Texas are gaining residents.

The California Department of Finance has cited a lower birth rate, higher death rate, the coronavirus pandemic, less immigration and more residents leaving California as reasons for the decline in population growth. Critics of California’s governance argue high cost of living and taxes, among other problems, are driving residents to move to more affordable states.

California is among seven states that will each lose one House seat. The other six states are: Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Conversely, Texas will gain two House seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one seat.

For years, many Californians have been moving to states like Texas. In 2017, 63,000 Californians moved to Texas.

Since the 2010 census, Texas’s population rose by approximately 4 million residents, the largest increase among all states.

Loading...