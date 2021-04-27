Front Page  »  

California losing congressional seat, first time ever

April 27, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

With the state’s population growth stagnating, California will lose a congressional seat for the first time.

On Monday, the United States Census Bureau released the results of the 2020 census apportionment, which will determine the new distribution of seats in the House of Representatives. Following reapportionment, California’s total number of House seats will decrease from 53 to 52.

With a population of 39,538,223, the largest in the nation, California will still have more House seats than any other state. But, California’s population growth fell to a record low rate last year and is on the verge of declining, while states like Texas are gaining residents.

The California Department of Finance has cited a lower birth rate, higher death rate, the coronavirus pandemic, less immigration and more residents leaving California as reasons for the decline in population growth. Critics of California’s governance argue high cost of living and taxes, among other problems, are driving residents to move to more affordable states.

California is among seven states that will each lose one House seat. The other six states are: Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Conversely, Texas will gain two House seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one seat.

For years, many Californians have been moving to states like Texas. In 2017, 63,000 Californians moved to Texas.

Since the 2010 census, Texas’s population rose by approximately 4 million residents, the largest increase among all states.


Slosum

Hahahahahaha. And it’s just the beginning.


04/27/2021 5:11 pm
Rambunctious

Everyone is leaving blue states for greener pastures…you progs can have CA….all to yourselves….


04/27/2021 4:42 pm
truthinscience

This is far from surprising, and will probably continue the decline going forward, never to recover. This is just one of many clues that America is in an unrecoverable, serious decline. Government by both the Democrats AND the Republicans has become a colossal failure, with the Republicans showing incredible increasing distancing from supporting America. The true Republican party has not existed for over 10 years, with the past 4 years having a horribly destructive impact on all of America. As the United States moves quickly in the direction of becoming another “Third World” country, as Americans’ financial status continues its decline, Americans (along with other folks around the world in the same situation) will move to where the few jobs are and away from taxes, away from supporting American society. But, those jobs are significantly below what was once considered to be “Head of Household” jobs, meaning the financial foundation of most Americans is disintegrating. Combine that with a system of government that is clearly not “for the people and by the people”, selfishly focusing only on themselves and support corporate America, negatively impacting all Americans. Because of this, how can we expect Americans to pay attention to our global national and world problems — “Don’t bother me, it is someone else’s responsibility, not mine”. American governmental, corporate and personal responsibility has disappeared. This includes America’s dismal understanding and actions to respond to the world’s rapidly deteriorating climate and oceans. This is all very bad news for the future of the United States. The future of all Americans is not going to be positive or pleasant. The future for our children and their children are in serious jeopardy due to our adult negligence and arrogance over the past 50 years. Welcome to the new era of America’s “Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire”. History is repeating itself.


04/27/2021 4:14 pm
